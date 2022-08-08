COVID-19: Pakistan reports 628 news cases, three deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan logged 628 new coronavirus cases and three deaths during the last 24 hours, said the National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Monday morning.

According to fresh statistics, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan witnessed a slight surge as it was recorded at 3.23 percent from yesterday’s 2.91%

As many as 628 new COVID-19 infections were detected after testing on 19,451 samples in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 163 people suffering from the virus are being treated in critical care units.

COVID-19 Statistics 08 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 19,451

Positive Cases: 628

Positivity %: 3.23%

Deaths: 03

Patients on Critical Care: 163 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 8, 2022

On Sunday, Pakistan recorded 644 new cases and zero death due to the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, NIH has asked people to adhere to SOPs issued by the government to prevent spread of COVID-19 during Muharram procession.