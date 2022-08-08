COVID-19: Pakistan reports 628 news cases, three deaths in last 24 hours
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan logged 628 new coronavirus cases and three deaths during the last 24 hours, said the National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Monday morning.
According to fresh statistics, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan witnessed a slight surge as it was recorded at 3.23 percent from yesterday’s 2.91%
As many as 628 new COVID-19 infections were detected after testing on 19,451 samples in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 163 people suffering from the virus are being treated in critical care units.
COVID-19 Statistics 08 August 2022— NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 8, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 19,451
Positive Cases: 628
Positivity %: 3.23%
Deaths: 03
Patients on Critical Care: 163
On Sunday, Pakistan recorded 644 new cases and zero death due to the novel coronavirus.
Meanwhile, NIH has asked people to adhere to SOPs issued by the government to prevent spread of COVID-19 during Muharram procession.
Covid-19: Pakistan issues guidelines for Muharram ... 12:38 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday issued guidelines to prevent the spread of ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- 9th Muharram processions being held across Pakistan today amid tight ...09:58 AM | 8 Aug, 2022
- COVID-19: Pakistan reports 628 news cases, three deaths in last 24 ...09:29 AM | 8 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani forces hail Arshad Nadeem on winning Commonwealth Games ...08:56 AM | 8 Aug, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:32 AM | 8 Aug, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 August 202208:15 AM | 8 Aug, 2022
- Usman Mukhtar's wife tells why he's disappeared from social media09:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
- Sakina Samo's directorial debut to hit cinemas later this month03:51 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
- Natasha Ali Lakhani’s new bold photos break the internet03:28 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022