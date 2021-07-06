Covid-19 claims 25 lives, infects 830 more in 24 hours
Web Desk
09:12 AM | 6 Jul, 2021
Covid-19 claims 25 lives, infects 830 more in 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – At least 25 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 830 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,452 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 964,490.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 714 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 908,648. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 33,390 while the national positivity rate was recorded at 2.22 percent.

At least 341,275 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 347,014 in Punjab 138,616 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 83,048 in Islamabad, 27,445 in Balochistan, 20,588 in Azad Kashmir, and 6,504 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,786 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,528 in Sindh, 4,343 in KP, 780 in Islamabad, 589 in Azad Kashmir, 315 in Balochistan, and 111 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 37,364 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,815,639 since the first case was reported.

