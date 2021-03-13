Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,338 new cases, 46 deaths
Web Desk
08:45 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,338 new cases, 46 deaths
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 46 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,338 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,476 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 569,296.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,231 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 569,296. The total count of active cases is 19,764.

At least 260,959 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 183,815 in Punjab 75,357 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 47,365 in Islamabad, 19,188 in Balochistan, 10,892 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,960 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

PML-N lawmaker dies of COVID-19 05:29 PM | 12 Mar, 2021

KHUSHAB – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Malik Waris Kallu dies of COVID-19 on Friday as Pakistan ...

Moreover, 5,732 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,453 in Sindh, 2,147 in KP, 522 in Islamabad, 317 in Azad Kashmir, 202 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 42,164 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,360,202 samples have been tested so far.

‘Only Together’ – Pakistan joins new UN ... 12:37 PM | 12 Mar, 2021

NEW YORK – Pakistan has joined a new United Nations public advocacy campaign Only Together which calls for ...

More From This Category
16 areas of Lahore put under smart-lockdown as UK ...
10:22 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab, three children contract ...
09:30 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
South City Hospital collaborates with Services ...
11:36 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
'Science & spirituality together' – PM Imran ...
09:40 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Mirza Muhammad Afridi defeats Maulana Abdul ...
06:40 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Suspect in Rawalpindi SHO Imran Abbas murder case ...
06:00 PM | 12 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Virat Kohli shares adorable photo with Anuskha Sharma after daughter's birth
11:58 PM | 12 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr