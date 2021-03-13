Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,338 new cases, 46 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 46 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,338 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,476 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 569,296.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,231 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 569,296. The total count of active cases is 19,764.

At least 260,959 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 183,815 in Punjab 75,357 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 47,365 in Islamabad, 19,188 in Balochistan, 10,892 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,960 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,732 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,453 in Sindh, 2,147 in KP, 522 in Islamabad, 317 in Azad Kashmir, 202 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 42,164 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,360,202 samples have been tested so far.