'Only Together' – Pakistan joins new UN campaign for making coronavirus vaccines available to all
Web Desk
12:37 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
‘Only Together’ – Pakistan joins new UN campaign for making coronavirus vaccines available to all
Share

NEW YORK – Pakistan has joined a new United Nations public advocacy campaign Only Together which calls for coronavirus vaccines to be available to everyone and everywhere in order to contain the deadly pandemic.

In a tweet, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram said he is joining UN in calling for ensuring equitable access and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine.

“It is vital to control the pandemic for quick recovery of the virus-hit world economy,” he added.

As the president of the UN Economic and Social Council, he also called for ensuring that all of UN peacekeepers receive the Covid vaccine “quickly and equitably”.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guteres in a video message said now, with the promise of vaccines, we can see light at the end of the tunnel and the vaccines must be considered a global public good.

Meanwhile, At the United Nations, Pakistan has called for comprehensive response to overcome the challenge posed by linkage between conflict and food security.

Speaking at a debate in Security Council, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the world body, Munir Akram said through concerted international efforts, we must address not only the symptoms but also underlying causes.

