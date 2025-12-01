Who recovered body of boy who fell into an open manhole in Karachi?

KARACHI – In Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s area near NIPA Chowrangi, the body of three-year-old Ibrahim—who lost his life after falling into an open manhole—was recovered by a garbage-collecting boy.

According to details, a couple from Shah Faisal area had come to a private mart near NIPA Chowrangi along with their son Ibrahim for shopping yesterday. As soon as they exited the mart, three-year-old Ibrahim let go of his mother’s hand and ran toward his father’s motorcycle, where he fell into an open manhole.

Soon after the incident, a heartbreaking video of the child’s mother, Ayesha, surfaced in which she was seen pleading with folded hands, appealing to find her missing son.

As is often the case, the government machinery reached the scene hours later. Meanwhile, people present at the site and the parents pooled their own money to call a welder, who began excavation work.

Ibrahim’s body was found after a prolonged 15-hour rescue operation; however, it was not recovered using machinery worth millions of rupees nor by any trained rescue volunteer.

Instead, the body of the three-year-old child was found by a garbage-collecting boy named Tanveer. Speaking to the media at the scene, the boy said that he spotted the body in a drain near a private university close to NIPA Chowrangi and retrieved it before handing it over to the authorities.

Eyewitnesses present at the site revealed that after the body was found, the police allegedly humiliated and subjected the boy to violence during questioning, while rescue volunteers were also seen arguing with him.

Later, following strong public criticism, the DSP Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town summoned Tanveer, praised him, and apologized for the behavior of the personnel.

People present at the scene and social media users have hailed the boy who recovered Ibrahim’s body as a hero and demanded action against officials who treated him in a humiliating manner.