Latest

Pakistan

‘Warrior-IX’ roars to life as Islamabad, Beijing advance combat edge in counter terrorism drills

By Web Desk
7:51 pm | Dec 1, 2025
Warrior Ix Roars To Life As Islamabad Beijing Advance Combat Edge In Counter Terrorism Drills

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan and Chinese forces are gearing up for high-intensity joint counterterrorism exercise that is set to continue till mid-December.

Beijing’s Defence Ministry confirmed that elite forces from Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Western Theater Command will land in Pakistan to join Pakistan Army for dramatic “Warrior-IX” drills. With key focus on regional security initiative, Warrior-IX” drills will revolve around “counterterrorism clearance and strike operations,” testing how seamlessly the two armies can move, fight, and respond together under battlefield pressure.

Chinese Defence Ministry said these drills are designed to sharpen joint combat readiness and send strong message about the countries’ determination to confront terrorism head-on.

Beijing said the mission aims to boost operational coordination and reinforce security ties that both nations view as vital for maintaining stability in increasingly volatile region.

As countdown to “Warrior-IX” begins, analysts see exercise as another sign of deepening military synergy between Islamabad and Beijing, one that could have significant implications across South Asia.

Pakistan and China are conducting a new round of joint military exercises known as Warrior-IX, running until mid-December.

The training shows deepening military synergy between Islamabad and Beijing, as similar drills occured in previous years. For Pakistan, the exercises help boost counterterror capacity and operational readiness. For China, they support key regional partner and improve protection of Chinese interests in the region. Overall, the drills signal a strengthening Pakistan-China security partnership with broader implications for South Asian stability and regional power dynamics.

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Related News

Search now