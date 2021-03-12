PML-N lawmaker dies of COVID-19

KHUSHAB – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Malik Waris Kallu dies of COVID-19 on Friday as Pakistan hit by third wave of the pandemic.

The Member of Punjab Assembly from Khushab was under treatment at a private hospital in Lahore after he contracted the infection.

He was elected to Punjab Assembly in 2018 on the ticket of the PML-N. He was first elected to the assembly in 2002.

Another 54 people have died due to coronavirus infection while 2,701 new positive cases were reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours, according to official data.

The overall tally of coronavirus infections in Pakistan crossed the 600,000 mark on Friday while the total number of deaths has now reached 13,430.

The statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) show the total active coronavirus cases stand at 18,703 while 568,065 patients have recovered from the disease.

The spike in virus cases surfaced after the authorities decided to loosen some coronavirus restrictions last month.

But, due to fears of a third wave of coronavirus, the government decided to put several restrictions back in place after a National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting earlier this week.