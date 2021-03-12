Twitter flooded with memes over Senate election's camera controversy
Twitter's latest hot topic is the Senate chairman election where the fiasco is all about discovering spy cameras installed at the polling booths to vote for the posts of chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate, leaving the Internet in splits.
Led by PPP's Raza Rabbani, the Senate session made headlines as the senator alleged accused that "secret cameras" had been installed inside the polling booth."
"This is against Article 226 of the Constitution," he said with the House abruptly erupting in cries of "shame, shame".
Moreover, Information Minister Shibli Faraz addressed a press conference where he vowed to investigate the incident promising to expose the opposition who are playing the victim card.
"Even though they are thieves, they want to portray themselves as victims. We will uncover who was behind this. How did they know that cameras were present? They did it themselves," he said.
Confirming this epic episode, PPP's Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar posted pictures of the cameras.
There you go brother @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/rtQKPExbi5— Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@Mustafa_PPP) March 12, 2021
Myself and Dr Musadik found spy cameras right over the polling booth!!!! pic.twitter.com/aqRGFRYFbq— Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@Mustafa_PPP) March 12, 2021
The netizens love a good laugh and ever since Khokhar's tweet, social media has been flooded with memes and jokes about the secret cameras.
Another spy camera spotted. pic.twitter.com/WxrJ9CTRsi— high (@Umar_gujjarr) March 12, 2021
Real Spy Camera pic.twitter.com/AsMBBvDuHT— Soul of South (@Dia_Tahir) March 12, 2021
Spy camera in #SenateChairman elections— Yasif یاسف (@IamYasif) March 12, 2021
Expectations Reality pic.twitter.com/lKxtaGeqC4
Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry is helping opposition find spy cameras. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5qdICJCMfm— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) March 12, 2021
The humourous memes keep on getting better and better. A user posted an image of the interior minister jokingly claiming that he had spotted another spy camera.
Spy Camera. pic.twitter.com/YxBewdjMqs— high (@Umar_gujjarr) March 12, 2021
Spy camera in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/DsbI3eqqP4— کاظمی (@HaayeShabbir) March 12, 2021
Yourself and De Musadik should have said Hi. https://t.co/YXBahKmDQe— Darth Tarklan (@aimalbashir) March 12, 2021
The ruling party is holding both these views at the same time. pic.twitter.com/MfHUY0Bxyw— Not The Dependent (@DependentNot) March 12, 2021
