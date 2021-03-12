Sadiq Sanjrani takes oath as Senate Chairman
Web Desk
05:49 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Sadiq Sanjrani, the candidate of the ruling alliance, took oath for the Senate Chairman after defeating Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani of the grand opposition's alliance PDM in Friday's election for the top seat in the lower house of Pakistan's Parliament. 

Sanjrani secured 48 votes to become Senate Chairman, while Gillani bagged 42 in the crucial Friday's election. Eight of the 98 votes in total were rejected, including one that had a stamp on both names.

Voting for the slot of Chairman Senate concluded at 5pm. Presiding Officer Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah chaired the session.

First vote was polled by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri while a total of 98 lawmakers cast their votes.

The took place through a secret ballot.

Later today, the election for the seat of Deputy Chairman Senate will be held. For the seat, the contest is between Mirza Muhammad Afridi of the ruling alliance and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of the opposition parties.

