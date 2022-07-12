Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab contracts Covid-19

11:53 AM | 12 Jul, 2022
Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab contracts Covid-19
Source: Murtaza Wahab (Twitter)
KARACHI – Sindh Government Spokesperson and Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab tested positive for Covid-19 amid rising positivity ratio in the country. 

Wajab announced in a tweet: "I have developed certain symptoms of Covid since yesterday. Have decided to isolate myself & get tested."

Wahab had previously tested positive for the infection back in June 2020. 

A day prior, Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Saeed Ghani had also tested positive for novel coronavirus for the second time.

"I have not been feeling well for the past few days. Four days ago, I took a test and found out that I have got infected with coronavirus for the second time,” he said in a tweet. 

The minister added that he has isolated himself on the advice of his doctor. 

In last 24 hours, Pakistan witnessed upward trend in Covid-19 infection rate as it reported 255 new cases in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio decreasing to 5.46 percent.

The last time the country recorded 5.55% positivity ration on February 17 when the single day death was stood at 40. 

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Tuesday said that one death was reported due to infection as overall stands at 30,424. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,543,460.

