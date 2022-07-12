Nasir Khan Jan blessed with baby boy

PESHAWAR – Congratulations are in order as Pakistani social media sensation Nasir Khan Jan and wife blessed with a baby boy.

Jan, who shot to fame with his hilarious videos on social media platforms, announced the news on Twitter where he also shared a video with his newly born son.

“I'm so happy guys ap sub chachu or phuphiyan ban gai [you all have become uncles and aunts],” he captioned the post.

I'm so happy guys ap sub chachu or phuphiyan ban gai pic.twitter.com/257vsWPZMk — Nasir Khan Jan (@NKJModel) July 11, 2022

Last year, Nasir Khan Jan announced his marriage on social media where he also shared a picture with his bride.

The entertainer had announced his engagement back in April 2020