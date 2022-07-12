Nasir Khan Jan blessed with baby boy

12:19 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Nasir Khan Jan blessed with baby boy
Source: Nasir Khan Jan (Twitter)
PESHAWAR – Congratulations are in order as Pakistani social media sensation Nasir Khan Jan and wife blessed with a baby boy. 

Jan, who shot to fame with his hilarious videos on social media platforms, announced the news on Twitter where he also shared a video with his newly born son. 

“I'm so happy guys ap sub chachu or phuphiyan ban gai [you all have become uncles and aunts],” he captioned the post. 

Last year, Nasir Khan Jan announced his marriage on social media where he also shared a picture with his bride. 

The entertainer had announced his engagement back in April 2020

