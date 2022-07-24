Covid-19: Pakistan reports 532 new cases, three deaths
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 532 more coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data showed Sunday morning.
The new COVID-19 infections were detected after diagnostic testing on 19,402 samples, placing the country’s active case count above 10,000 and the positivity rate at 2.74%.
Meanwhile, three patients suffering from coronavirus succumbed to the disease overnight, taking the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 30,467, while 265 patients recovered.
COVID-19 Statistics 24 July 2022— NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 24, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 19,402
Positive Cases: 532
Positivity %: 2.74%
Deaths: 03
Patients on Critical Care: 179
However, 179 patients are still being treated in critical care units.
