Pakistan reports 5,445 new cases, 137 deaths amid Covid-19 surge

ISLAMABAD – At least 137 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 5,445 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 16,453 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 766,882.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,286 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 667,131. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 83,298, and the positivity rate recorded at 8 percent.

Pakistan bans travellers from India over ... 05:12 PM | 19 Apr, 2021 ISLAMABAD – With India reporting record surge in the number of novel coronavirus cases, Pakistan on Monday banned ...

At least 273,466 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 273,566 in Punjab 107,309 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 70,609 in Islamabad, 21,000 in Balochistan, 15,741 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,191 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 7,561 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,556 in Sindh, 2,920 in KP, 645 in Islamabad, 442 in Azad Kashmir, 225 in Balochistan, and 104 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 68,002 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 11,272,53 since the first case was reported.

On Friday, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP Nasir Khan Durrani died ten days after contracting the Covid-19. He had been placed on a ventilator a week ago after his lungs stopped working properly.