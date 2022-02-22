Good news for Pakistanis travelling to Dubai as UAE eases travel curbs
Share
ISLAMABAD – The United Arab Emirates, a major international travel center, has announced changes for people traveling from Pakistan and other countries.
Reports in local media said people coming from South Asian country to gulf nation will no more be required to show a rapid antigen test report upon their arrival.
As per the new regulations, a valid negative PCR test certificate with a QR code linked to the original report for verification purposes will be enough but it should be conducted within 48 hours.
The passenger would have to submit a rapid Covid 19 PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.
Meanwhile, people will have to undergo another PCR test at Dubai airport upon arrival, and they should be isolated if they contracted the novel virus.
The passengers transiting through Dubai are not required to present a Covid PCR test certificate unless it is mandated by their final destination, per reports, it said.
Pakistan revises rules for passengers travelling ... 04:12 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday issued updated guidelines for international ...
UAE also relaxed above-mentioned travel curbs from people traveling from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka.
Last month, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority issued updated guidelines for international passengers to avert the crowd at the Islamabad International Airport.
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Entrepreneurs’ Organization Lahore Chapter welcomes Global Chairman ...02:04 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
- Good news for Pakistanis travelling to Dubai as UAE eases travel curbs01:50 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
-
- Twitter deletes BJP's post of caricature of Muslims being hanged12:51 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan reaffirms support for Ukraine ahead of PM Imran’s visit to ...12:31 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
- What is the price of crimson dress Maryam Nawaz wore at MPA Sania ...06:02 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed spotted with Nimra Khan on a flight09:27 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Justin Bieber tests positive for coronavirus03:27 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022