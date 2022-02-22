Good news for Pakistanis travelling to Dubai as UAE eases travel curbs

ISLAMABAD – The United Arab Emirates, a major international travel center, has announced changes for people traveling from Pakistan and other countries.

Reports in local media said people coming from South Asian country to gulf nation will no more be required to show a rapid antigen test report upon their arrival.

As per the new regulations, a valid negative PCR test certificate with a QR code linked to the original report for verification purposes will be enough but it should be conducted within 48 hours.

The passenger would have to submit a rapid Covid 19 PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.

Meanwhile, people will have to undergo another PCR test at Dubai airport upon arrival, and they should be isolated if they contracted the novel virus.

The passengers transiting through Dubai are not required to present a Covid PCR test certificate unless it is mandated by their final destination, per reports, it said.

UAE also relaxed above-mentioned travel curbs from people traveling from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka.

Last month, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority issued updated guidelines for international passengers to avert the crowd at the Islamabad International Airport.