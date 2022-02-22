22-02-2022: World observes ‘Twosday’ today as dates’ numbers line up unique figure

ISLAMABAD – Search engine Google and social media users are celebrating today’s date that marks a unique number in the calendar and has been dubbed as ‘Twosday’.

22 February 2022, makes a number of 22.02.2022. The date is a palindrome as it's the same back to front. The date is also an ambigram as it is the same upside down! Dropping the slash marks from today's date, 22022022 it reads the same digitally.

The same date will not take place again in the near future as it will take another 200 years for a day with such digits.

Earlier, the world observed Onesdays with 11.1.11 and 11.11.11.

Palindrome days occur only in the first few centuries of each millennium in the mm-dd-yyyy format.

A report of Time and date revealed that In the mm-dd-yyyyy format, the first of 36 palindrome days in the current millennium and the last such day will be September 22, 2290.

Meanwhile, netizens around the globe are sharing rib-tickling memes as the leading search engine showered in confetti and raining 2s when you searched for today's date.

Check some of the few reactions:

22-02-2022 is a palindrome date and it is on a Tuesday. Let's celebrate at 22:22 pic.twitter.com/JAjqnv25a5 — Denis (@geravoin) February 22, 2022