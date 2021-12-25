Covid claims 7 more lives, infects 353 in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD − At least 7 people died of the novel disease while 353 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,905 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,293,081.
Pakistan conducted a total of 48,148 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.73 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 624. Around 112 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,254,413.
As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 9,763.
As many as 480,288 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,496 in Punjab, 181,167 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,425 in Islamabad, 33,621 in Balochistan, 34,655 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,062 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,661 in Sindh, 5,921 in KP, 966 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.
