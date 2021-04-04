Akshay Kumar in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19
MUMBAI – Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has isolated himself after he was diagnosed with coronavirus, the actor confirmed Sunday.
Khiladi actor shared on social media that he has contracted the novel virus and is under home quarantine. ‘I wish to inform everyone that earlier this morning I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care," the recent post stated.
I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon, the statement further added.
The recent wave of the novel Covid-19 has affected several Bollywood actors, including Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, Paresh Rawal, and others.
