Pakistan bans travellers from India over coronavirus fears
ISLAMABAD – With India reporting record surge in the number of novel coronavirus cases, Pakistan on Monday banned passengers coming from the neighbouring country.
The decision of was taken by the National Command and Operation Centre, Pakistan’s top body to monitor COVID-19 situation, in a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.
The ban has been imposed for two weeks as India has been placed in category ‘C’ over prevalent health crisis there. Passengers will not be able to enter Pakistan both through land and air routes.
According to Indian health ministry, the country reported a record rise in coronavirus cases of 273,810, taking total number of infections beyond 15 million, as it is battling with second wave of the virus.
India recorded 1,619 death from the COVID-19 during last 24 hours while its total death toll has surged to 178,769.
India is at the fourth place after the United States, Brazil and Mexico to record highest death due to virus.
The Indian capital, New Delhi, is being placed a strict lockdown for six days starting from tonight, Delhi state’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding the healthcare system was about the collapse due to the worsening COVID-19 outbreak.
