Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,384 new infections, 56 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 56 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,384 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest figures, Pakistan reports the death toll has surged to 11,802 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 549,032. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases is 33,184.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,509 patients have recovered from the virus and 2,016 patients are still in critical condition. The total recoveries stand at 504,046.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

Till now 248,270 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 158,793 in Punjab 67,589 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 41,561 in Islamabad, 18,836 in Balochistan, 9,073 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,910 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,806 individuals have lost their lives to the novel virus in Punjab 4,033 in Sindh, 1,923 in KP, 475 in Islamabad, 267 in Azad Kashmir, 196 in Balochistan, and 102 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 8,041,254 coronavirus tests and 35,460 in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Pakistan, besides urging people to keep exercising precautions.

The first dose of the vaccine was given to a healthcare worker in presence of the prime minister, his special assistant Dr Faisal Sultan, and National Command and Operations Centre chief Asad Umar.