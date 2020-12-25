COVID-19: Pakistan reports 2,152 new cases; tally increases to 467,222

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday has reported 85 deaths and 2,152 cases in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 467,222 while the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,753.

1,824 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours whereas the number of total recoveries stands at 418,958.

The total count of active cases currently stands at 38,511.

Sindh stands first in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

Till now 208,514 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 134,345 in Punjab, 56,544 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,028 in Balochistan, 36,844 in Islamabad, 8,103 in Azad Kashmir and 4,844 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 3,831 individuals have lost their lives to the novel virus in Punjab, 3,440 in Sindh, 1,585 in KP, 181 in Balochistan, 402 in Islamabad, 213 in Azad Kashmir and 101 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 39,435 tests during the last 24 hour while 6,482,889 samples have been tested so far.