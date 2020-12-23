Anwar Maqsood tests positive for coronavirus, requests for prayers
11:13 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
Anwar Maqsood tests positive for coronavirus, requests for prayers
KARACHI – Pakistan’s celebrated TV personality Anwar Maqsood has quarantined himself at home after he was tested positive for coronavirus, local media reported on Wednesday.

The 85-year-old was tested positive for Covid-19 last week, according to the Daily Jang, and has quarantined himself at home.

Earlier, there were reports that the legendary Pakistani scriptwriter and TV figure has requested fans to pray for his health as he undergoes treatment at home.

Maqsood’s health deteriorated after which he is currently getting medical attention at home, said Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi President Ahmed Shah while updating the Loose Talk host’s well-wishers about his health.

In a statement, Shah said that Maqsood had requested his devotees to pray for his swift recovery

“All citizens should pray for his recovery. Anwar Maqsood is a precious asset of the country and the members of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi should arrange special prayers for him.”

Living legend Anwar Maqsood is unwell pls pray for his early recovery

Maqsood wrote multiple hits during the course of his career as a scriptwriter, humorist and talk show host. His highly-acclaimed show Loose Talk, co-hosted by the late Moin Akhtar, was one of his greatest hits. 

He is currently hosting a new show that aired on YouTube, titled Mere Aangan Se, co-hosted by Yasir Hussain.

