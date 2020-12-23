Bakhtawar-Mahmood's wedding card goes viral; Know all about the marriage celebrations here

KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Mahmood Choudhry's engagement celebration has been the talk of the town. And now their wedding celebrations are keeping the country abuzz as the wedding card has gone viral on internet.

The celebrations will start with Mehndi on January 27, 2021, while Nikkah on 29th and Walima on 30th.

Last week, Mahmood Choudhry shared a new picture with a short caption on Instagram on Saturday, confirming the location of their wedding events:

“My friends asked me if it will be a destination wedding: I said yes, destination #Pakistan ????????”

The daughter of former President Asif Ali Zardari and slain PM Benazir Bhutto had engaged to UAE businessman in a lavish ceremony at the Bilawal House in Karachi at the end of the last month.

Recently, Bakhtawar Bhutto also shared an adorable clip from her engagement where she explains shawl detail to her father. The sweet father-daughter moment was praised by fans.