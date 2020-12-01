First video of Bakhtawar's engagement hits social media

12:34 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
First video of Bakhtawar's engagement hits social media
KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari posts a short clip of engagement ceremony on Instagram.

In the video, she can be seen walking with father Asif Ali Zardari. Bakhtawar was also accompanied by Asifa Bhutto and Aunt Faryal Talpur.

She captioned the post with ‘Bismillah-ir-Rahman-ir-Rahim’ and mentioned the courtesy for singer, videographer and dress designer. A special song was playing in the background.

The ending shots cover the couple along with Asif Zardari and Asifa Bhutto at the venue.

First video of Bakhtawar's engagement hits social media
12:34 PM | 1 Dec, 2020

