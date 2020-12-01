First video of Bakhtawar's engagement hits social media
12:34 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
Share
KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari posts a short clip of engagement ceremony on Instagram.
In the video, she can be seen walking with father Asif Ali Zardari. Bakhtawar was also accompanied by Asifa Bhutto and Aunt Faryal Talpur.
View this post on Instagram
She captioned the post with ‘Bismillah-ir-Rahman-ir-Rahim’ and mentioned the courtesy for singer, videographer and dress designer. A special song was playing in the background.
The ending shots cover the couple along with Asif Zardari and Asifa Bhutto at the venue.
- Toyota reveals price of New Corolla Altis X-Package02:23 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- Where is Billion Tree Tsunami Project in KPK, top court asks for ...01:28 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
-
- Pakistan records highest COVID-19 deaths in 5 months11:55 AM | 1 Dec, 2020
- Lawyers booked for celebrating bar elections by aerial firing (VIDEOS)11:14 AM | 1 Dec, 2020
- Has Feroze Khan and wife parted ways?08:57 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Sana Khan goes for a drive with husband (VIDEO)06:38 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- World's loneliest elephant reaches Cambodia06:06 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020