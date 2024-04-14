After Nawal Saeed, Momina Iqbal reveals Pakistani cricketers sliding into her DMs

ISLAMABAD – Lollywood star Momina Iqbal said she received direct messages from national cricketers but refrained from calling out any single player.

The Ehsaan Faramosh star appeared on a TV show, where she was asked if she had received messages from any cricketers. The actor responded in affirmative, saying they exchanged greetings, even during live interactions.

When asked about the content of these messages, the 31-year-old described them as general greetings like "Hi, Hello".

As host Wasi Shah pushed for revealing the cricketers' names, Momina dodged naming any person, suggesting that most were batsmen whom she had encountered on several TV shows.

The TV show host then asked if Momina would recognize the cricketers if shown their pictures. The latter however cleverly replied that she would deny recognizing them.

Earlier this month, actor Nawal Saeed made shocking revelations about receiving flirty messages from Pakistani cricketers.

The actor lamented receiving cheesy messages from cricket stars but has not revealed the names of any individuals. She mentioned taking screenshots of those messages but she still had the text saved in her phone.