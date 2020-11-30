Mahmood Chaudhry expresses love for fiancé Bakhtawar Bhutto in a romantic Instagram post
Web Desk
12:37 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Mahmood Chaudhry expresses love for fiancé Bakhtawar Bhutto in a romantic Instagram post
Share

Mahmood Choudhary who was recently engaged to the daughter of late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Friday expresses love for fiancé Bakhtawar Bhutto in an adorable post on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Mahmood shared a picture of Bakhtawar, he captioned the post, “Baharon Phool Barsao”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MC (@mahmood.y.choudhry)

Earlier Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari also shared the same picture in an Instagram story and post an emoji with a 'smile'.

The pictures of the engagement ceremony went viral on social media and in-numerous messages of prayers, love and wishes from fans were sent to both.

More From This Category
Covid-19 second wave: Nine cities put under ...
01:32 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Mahmood Chaudhry expresses love for fiancé ...
12:37 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
PDM all set for power show in 'caged' Multan today
11:33 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
MQM leader Muhammad Adil Siddiqui dies of Covid-19
11:04 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
Four women, seven children died on spot in Pano ...
10:44 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
Female Lawyer aerial firing clip goes viral on ...
09:28 AM | 30 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahmood Chaudhry expresses love for fiancé Bakhtawar Bhutto in a romantic Instagram post
12:37 PM | 30 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr