Mahmood Chaudhry expresses love for fiancé Bakhtawar Bhutto in a romantic Instagram post
12:37 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Mahmood Choudhary who was recently engaged to the daughter of late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Friday expresses love for fiancé Bakhtawar Bhutto in an adorable post on Instagram.
Taking to the photo-sharing site, Mahmood shared a picture of Bakhtawar, he captioned the post, “Baharon Phool Barsao”.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari also shared the same picture in an Instagram story and post an emoji with a 'smile'.
The pictures of the engagement ceremony went viral on social media and in-numerous messages of prayers, love and wishes from fans were sent to both.
