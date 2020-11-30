Covid-19 second wave: Nine cities put under ‘smart-lockdown’ across Punjab
Web Desk
01:32 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Covid-19 second wave: Nine cities put under ‘smart-lockdown’ across Punjab
Share

KARACHI – The government has imposed smart lockdown in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Mianwali, Sargodha, Layyah and Faisalabad to curb the spread of the novel virus in the province.

The tally of new cases in Punjab has jumped to 119,035 on Monday. Punjab has reported at least 524 new cases and 12 deaths.

According to a notification by Punjab's Primary & Secondary Health Care Department, a smart lockdown has imposed in nine cities.

There will be controlled exit and entry till Dec 8 in the following areas of Lahore, Punjab government notification cites.

At least 26 areas of Lahore, 15 of Rawalpindi, seven of Multan, four areas each of Sargodha and Faisalabad, five of Layyah, three areas each of Gujranwala and Toba Tek Singh, and two areas of Mianwali are put under smart lockdown. The lockdown will last till December 8.

A smart lockdown was already imposed in several areas of these cities earlier in November.

Covid-19 in Pakistan: These five cities ... 04:18 PM | 29 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Sunday informed that Rawalpindi, Islamabad, ...

More From This Category
Covid-19 second wave: Nine cities put under ...
01:32 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Mahmood Chaudhry expresses love for fiancé ...
12:37 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
PDM all set for power show in 'caged' Multan today
11:33 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
MQM leader Muhammad Adil Siddiqui dies of Covid-19
11:04 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
Four women, seven children died on spot in Pano ...
10:44 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
Female Lawyer aerial firing clip goes viral on ...
09:28 AM | 30 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahmood Chaudhry expresses love for fiancé Bakhtawar Bhutto in a romantic Instagram post
12:37 PM | 30 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr