Covid-19 second wave: Nine cities put under ‘smart-lockdown’ across Punjab

KARACHI – The government has imposed smart lockdown in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Mianwali, Sargodha, Layyah and Faisalabad to curb the spread of the novel virus in the province.

The tally of new cases in Punjab has jumped to 119,035 on Monday. Punjab has reported at least 524 new cases and 12 deaths.

According to a notification by Punjab's Primary & Secondary Health Care Department, a smart lockdown has imposed in nine cities.

There will be controlled exit and entry till Dec 8 in the following areas of Lahore, Punjab government notification cites.

At least 26 areas of Lahore, 15 of Rawalpindi, seven of Multan, four areas each of Sargodha and Faisalabad, five of Layyah, three areas each of Gujranwala and Toba Tek Singh, and two areas of Mianwali are put under smart lockdown. The lockdown will last till December 8.

A smart lockdown was already imposed in several areas of these cities earlier in November.