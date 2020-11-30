Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, others indicted in assets beyond means case
Web Desk
02:56 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, others indicted in assets beyond means case
Share

KARACHI – An accountability court in Karachi indicted Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and others in assets beyond case on Monday.

According to the details, the court summoned prosecution witnesses on December 22 hearing after Agha Siraj Durrani and other accused pleaded not guilty in the case, the accused vowed to contest the charges against them.

Durrani, his brother Agha Maseehuddin Durrani, his daughters Sanam Durrani, Shahana Durrani, Sarah Durrani, Tufail Ahmed, Zulfiqar, Agha Munawar Ali, Ghulam Murtaza and Gulbahar, were named in the charges.

Earlier in July, the National Accountability Bureau had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker. The anti-graft body named 20 persons including Siraj Durrani as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

The accused were involved in corruption of 1.6 billion rupees, he also got arrested in February last year.

More From This Category
PTI's Barrister Khalid Khurshid elected as CM ...
04:54 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Karachi man shoots himself while filming Tiktok ...
04:17 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Hammad Azhar blames Sindh govt for hike in flour ...
03:49 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, others ...
02:56 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Covid-19 second wave: Nine cities put under ...
01:32 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Mahmood Chaudhry expresses love for fiancé ...
12:37 PM | 30 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahmood Chaudhry expresses love for fiancé Bakhtawar Bhutto in a romantic Instagram post
12:37 PM | 30 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr