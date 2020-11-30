China to help upgrade ML-1 with 90% investment, Sheikh Rasheed
03:17 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
RAWALPINDI – Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad says China will make ninety percent investment in the upgradation of ML-1.
The project is intended to rehabilitate and improve the existing ML-1 railway connecting Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar. Upgrades will double the existing rail track from Karachi to Peshawar as part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
Talking to the media persons in Rawalpindi on Monday, he expressed the confidence that the tender of the project will soon be issued. He said the ML-1 will provide one hundred and fifty thousand jobs to our people.
