CPEC – Jalozai Economic Zone inaugurated in Peshawar (VIDEO)

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated Jalozai Economic Zone under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing the ceremony in Peshawar, CM Mahmood said the government has put the province on the track of development.

He added that the government is making efforts to bring foreign investment in hydel industry, mines and minerals and tourism sectors.

He further said that the government had been facing challenges of economy, COVID-19 and locusts attack; however, he expressed determination of his government to pace up work on development in the province while staying with the global pandemic.