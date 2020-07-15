CPEC – Jalozai Economic Zone inaugurated in Peshawar (VIDEO)
Share
PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated Jalozai Economic Zone under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Radio Pakistan reported.
Addressing the ceremony in Peshawar, CM Mahmood said the government has put the province on the track of development.
He added that the government is making efforts to bring foreign investment in hydel industry, mines and minerals and tourism sectors.
وزیر اعلی خیبر پختونخوا محمود خان نے جلوزئی اکنامک زون نوشہرہ کا افتتاح کر دیا۔@IMMahmoodKhan#KPReformed— Insaf TV (Official) (@InsafPKTV) July 15, 2020
#KPTransformed pic.twitter.com/eGDT8tu7FX
He further said that the government had been facing challenges of economy, COVID-19 and locusts attack; however, he expressed determination of his government to pace up work on development in the province while staying with the global pandemic.
- Yasir Hussain is being subjected to online harassment & bullying: ...01:03 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
-
- LHC issues stay order against Punjab govt's decision to impose sales ...12:23 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
- PTI’s MNA Amir Liaquat announces to submit his resignation to PM ...11:53 AM | 16 Jul, 2020
- Are you interested in availing PM’s housing loan facility?11:39 AM | 16 Jul, 2020
-
- Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir get engaged, see photos10:23 PM | 15 Jul, 2020
- Esra Bilgic stuns in recent Instagram post10:28 AM | 15 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020