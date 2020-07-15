Etihad Airways to resume flights from Pakistan to Abu Dhabi
Etihad Airways to resume flights from Pakistan to Abu Dhabi
ISLAMABAD– Etihad Airways has announced the resumption of flights from Pakistan, providing more options for passengers to travel to Abu Dhabi and beyond, to other international destinations.

"Starting from July 16, you can travel from Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore via Abu Dhabi to worldwide destinations. Our planes will be landing at more than 50 destinations in July and August, connecting the world through our home in Abu Dhabi," said a message sent by the airline to its customers.

The airline, however, reminded the passengers traveling from Pakistan to complete a COVID-19 PCR test, a maximum 96 hours ahead of travel and be able to present a negative test result report before they fly from Pakistan to the UAE, Gulf news reported.

The airline will operate 12 flights a week, of which seven flights will be operated from Lahore, two from Islamabad and three flights from Karachi.

The airline has already been flying passengers from UAE to Pakistan. Regular flight operations had been suspended in Pakistan on March 21 due to coronavirus pandemic.

