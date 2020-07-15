PM Imran condoles Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha's death from coronavirus
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has conveyed his condolences to the family of Nishtar Medical University Vice-Chancellor and senior doctor Mustafa Kamal Pasha, who succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital on Wednesday.
"My condolences & prayers go to the [family] of Mustafa Kamal Pasha, VC Nishtar Medical University [who] passed away as a result of COVID19," the Pakistani premier said in a statement.
My condolences & prayers go to the families of Mustafa Kamal Pasha, VC Nishtar Medical University, & Nadeem Mumtaz - both of whom passed away as a result of COVID19. Nadeem Mumtaz and I were together in Aitchison for 9 years.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 15, 2020
Dr Pasha had been admitted at the hospital since June 14 after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Dr Pasha was the first Vice-Chancellor of the Nishtar Medical University and a specialist surgeon.
He was 62. He was son of Dr Rafique, former MS and Principal of Nishtar Medical College.
The late professor of surgery was shifted to ventilator in a private hospital after his condition got deteriorated on night of 4th July.
According to official spokesman of the university, Mr Pasha had developed COVID-19 over three weeks ago and was hospitalized when he started feeling difficulty in breathing.
A day before shifting to ventilator, his nose began bleeding that led doctors to put him on vent after worsening condition. His lungs got affected due to coronavirus which deteriorated his health badly with passage of time.
- Yasir Hussain is being subjected to online harassment & bullying: ...01:03 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
-
- LHC issues stay order against Punjab govt's decision to impose sales ...12:23 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
- PTI’s MNA Amir Liaquat announces to submit his resignation to PM ...11:53 AM | 16 Jul, 2020
- Are you interested in availing PM’s housing loan facility?11:39 AM | 16 Jul, 2020
-
- Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir get engaged, see photos10:23 PM | 15 Jul, 2020
- Esra Bilgic stuns in recent Instagram post10:28 AM | 15 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020