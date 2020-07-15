PM Imran condoles Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha's death from coronavirus
Web Desk
09:04 PM | 15 Jul, 2020
PM Imran condoles Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha's death from coronavirus
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has conveyed his condolences to the family of Nishtar Medical University Vice-Chancellor and senior doctor Mustafa Kamal Pasha, who succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital on Wednesday.

"My condolences & prayers go to the [family] of Mustafa Kamal Pasha, VC Nishtar Medical University [who] passed away as a result of COVID19," the Pakistani premier said in a statement.

Dr Pasha had been admitted at the hospital since June 14 after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Dr Pasha was the first Vice-Chancellor of the Nishtar Medical University and a specialist surgeon.

He was 62. He was son of Dr Rafique, former MS and Principal of Nishtar Medical College.

The late professor of surgery was shifted to ventilator in a private hospital after his condition got deteriorated on night of 4th July.

According to official spokesman of the university, Mr Pasha had developed COVID-19 over three weeks ago and was hospitalized when he started feeling difficulty in breathing.

A day before shifting to ventilator, his nose began bleeding that led doctors to put him on vent after worsening condition. His lungs got affected due to coronavirus which deteriorated his health badly with passage of time.

More From This Category
LHC issues stay order against Punjab govt's ...
12:23 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
PTI’s MNA Amir Liaquat announces to submit his ...
11:53 AM | 16 Jul, 2020
Are you interested in availing PM’s housing ...
11:39 AM | 16 Jul, 2020
Beijing reports no new COVID-19 cases for 10 ...
11:30 AM | 16 Jul, 2020
Pakistan, US to become partners under the Hague ...
10:59 AM | 16 Jul, 2020
Gates, Biden, Musk and others high-profile ...
10:04 AM | 16 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasir Hussain is being subjected to online harassment & bullying: Armeena Khan
01:03 PM | 16 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr