PTI govt announces loans for opening Digital Postal franchises

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme will provide loans to aspiring youth for opening Digital Postal Franchises across Pakistan.

SAPM said this during a meeting with Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed.

Saeed said that thousands of applications for opening up Digital Postal Franchises are under consideration at his Ministry at the moment. He further said that about 6000 applications are being finalised regarding opening of such franchises.

He added that about 5000 more individuals have already been trained for establishing and running Digital Postal Franchises who can be considered for provision of micro loans under PM Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Dar said loans up-to Rs 1 Million can be provided on personal guarantee of the borrower with low markup rate of 3 % only.

He asked that proposal for giving loans to interested applicants for these franchises be prepared and shared with his office at the earliest possible.

"All such interested individuals will be required to apply for getting loans after applications are invited for Phase-II of PM Kamyab Jawan Programme in the month of August 2020. Almost all banks are willing to be part of our programme and we have also included Islamic Banking in Phase-II of the programme", said Dar.

The meeting was also attended by D.G Pakistan Post Akhlaq Ahmed and other senior government officials.