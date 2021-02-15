Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas contracts Covid-19

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Dr. Murad Raas on Monday said that he has contracted novel coronavirus, and asked those who attended meeting with him should also get themselves tested.

The provincial education minister took to Twitter to inform about his health, and also prayed to Allah Almighty for protection.

I have tested positive for COVID 19. I would like the people that have come in contact with me in the past few days during meetings to get tested. May Allah protect all of you. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) February 15, 2021

Earlier, NCOC chief Asad Umer, Speaker NA Asad Qaisar, and many other notable politicians had contracted the Covid-19.