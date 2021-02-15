Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas contracts Covid-19
11:35 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Dr. Murad Raas on Monday said that he has contracted novel coronavirus, and asked those who attended meeting with him should also get themselves tested.

The provincial education minister took to Twitter to inform about his health, and also prayed to Allah Almighty for protection.

Earlier, NCOC chief Asad Umer, Speaker NA Asad Qaisar, and many other notable politicians had contracted the Covid-19.

