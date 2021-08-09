Sindh bans outdoor dining for unvaccinated citizens

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Monday barred people, who are not vaccinated against Covid-19, from outdoor dining at restaurants in the province.

The provincial authorities have asked citizens to carry their Covid-19 vaccination certificates while visiting eateries.

"Carrying vaccination cards by the costumers while dining out shall be mandatory for the purpose of inspection by the LEAs (law enforcement agencies)," a notification issued by the provincial home department read.

The development comes after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced to ban unvaccinated people from travelling by train from October 1.

The National Command and Operation Centre took the decision in a meeting chaired by Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar.

The forum expressed their concern over rising number of coronavirus cases in Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

Pakistan has immunised over 35 million people so far while the PTI government aims at vaccinating 70 million people by the end of this year.