47 NADRA employees dismissed for issuing fake identity cards
National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Tariq Malik revealed on Monday that 47 employees had been sacked for their involvement in issuance of fake identity cards.
He stated this while a responding to a question raised by Senator Talha Mahmood during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior Affairs.
Senator Mahmood told the meeting that he has a list of 45 people whose blocked Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) were unblocked.
In response, Tariq Malik said NADRA is being revamped in line with the directives from Prime minister Imran Khan.
The chairman NADRA said that he has received 87 cases related to issuance of fake identity cards, adding that 47 of those employees have been fired from the job. He further said that fake CNICs have been blocked through the use of artificial intelligence (AI).
