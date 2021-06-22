Tariq Malik notified as new NADRA chairman

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has formally notified the appointment of Tariq Malik as new chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 3(3) of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Ordinance, 2000, the competent authority is pleased to appoint Muhammad Tariq Malik as chairman of Nadra for a term of three years in terms of section 3(5) of the Nadra Ordinance 2000. Terms and conditions of his appointment including emoluments will be determined separately,” read the notification by the Ministry of Interior.

On the other hand, a spokesman for Nadra rejected rumours that Malik’s salary had been fixed at $20,000.

Tariq Malik, who had served the registration authority during the tenure of PPP and stepped down in 2014, was recently serving as chief technical adviser of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Nadra had introduced Smart Card during the first term of Malik as chairman of the organisation.