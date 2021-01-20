NADRA to issue Letters of Administration, Succession Certificates within two weeks

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the programme of issuing the Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) today.

The launching ceremony will be held today at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad.

With the new system, the process of transferring property to the legal heirs of the deceased can be completed in days instead of years.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Law and Justice said Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the Federal Minister of Law to introduce constitutional reforms regarding the transfer of property of the deceased.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr. Muhammad Forough Naseem started working on the drafts of the bills, keeping in view the interests of the common man with the primary objective of ensuring timely delivery of justice to them through people-friendly legislation.

The federal minister was given 100 days to draft the law, but he completed the draft constitution within 75 days.

The most important aspect of the legislation was the 'Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act 2020,' which was enacted in February 2020 after parliamentary approval. The key issue in the Act was to facilitate complex issues such as the transfer of the deceased's movable and immovable property to the legal heirs.

The spokesperson said that the Ministry of Law and Justice would issue "Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates" to the deceased within 15 days after the request was made by the legal heirs. Procedures have been worked out for setting up of “Facilitation Unit” in collaboration with NADRA. It will issue "Succession Certificates" and "Letters of Administration" for the first time in the history of the country through biometric verification.

Earlier, legal heirs had to appear in person before the courts to obtain documents, but in the new system, if for some reason the legal heir cannot appear in person or is abroad, the relevant documents must still be issued.