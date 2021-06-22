Molped announces Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç as brand ambassador!

LAHORE - Hayat Kimya – a leading Turkish FMCG and market leader of Pakistan’s Baby Diaper Category with Molfix baby diapers, has now launched a new brand in the Feminine Care segment: Molped.

A globally-renowned sanitary pad brand, Molped is now in Pakistan with Esra Bilgiç as the face of the brand. Molped’s innovative sanitary pads aim to provide Pakistani women with long hours of hygiene so they can live life uninterrupted, even during menstruation.

Menstrual hygiene is not an openly talked about subject in Pakistan and, in most circles, discussing such matters is considered to be highly inappropriate. The natural process of menstruation, a blessing for all women, is considered taboo - something to be kept secret or talked about in code words. As a consequence, there is little that is done with regards to creating adequate awareness of menstrual hygiene.

Molped seeks to empower Pakistani women by not only providing them with a hygienic and stress-free menstrual cycle but also by opening up conversations around menstrual hygiene and related issues. Commenting on her appointment as a brand ambassador, Esra said, “I am extremely excited to be a part of this brand. We have started a journey from Turkey to Pakistan. Molped, a global sanitary pad brand which is well known in my country since 1999 and loved by women in different countries, is now in Pakistan, and I’m really happy to be a part of this family and be the ambassador of Molped Pakistan. Here, we aim to provide the most comfortable products, spread awareness, educate women about hygiene and enable them to live life without interruptions.”

Expressing pleasure at introducing the brand to Pakistan, Tolga Arslan, CEO of Molped Pakistan said, “Our aim is to ensure hygiene and comfort for all Pakistani women so they can have stress-free periods every month. Molped enables women to live confidently as well as uninterrupted.”

Hayat Kimya’s sanitary pad brand, Molped, has been providing women across the globe with innovative products and solutions for more than 2 decades. It was first launched in Turkey in 1999, where it still maintains its market leadership position in the panty liner category. Today, it is available and sold in over 40 countries with more than 3 million users every day.