Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt receive first dose of coronavirus vaccine
MUMBAI – Bollywood supertasters Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have announced that they have taken first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Salman, 55, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news but did not reveal the name of the vaccine.
Took my first dose of vaccine today....— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021
His tweet comes only a day after Sanjay Dutt received his first jab of the vaccine against COVID-19.
Dutt, 61, posted a photo himself smiling while taking the vaccine shot at the BKC jumbo vaccination center in Mumbai.
Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center.— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 23, 2021
I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/LcSNoAsf0G
"Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine centre. I want to congratulate Dr Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them and their hard work. Jai Hind!" Dutt wrote.
Earlier today, another Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was reported to have been tested positive for the virus.
On Wednesday, India reported 275 new COVID-19 deaths - the most this year - as a second surge in cases fills up hospital beds in big states such as Maharashtra.
Infections rose by 47,262 in the past 24 hours, the highest since early November, to a total of 11.7 million, data from the health ministry showed. The world’s second largest population has recorded the most number of cases after the United States and Brazil.
Total deaths have shot up to 160,441 in the South Asian country.
