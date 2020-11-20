Chinese COVID-19 vaccine shows encouraging results in Pakistan trials
Web Desk
11:38 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Chinese COVID-19 vaccine shows encouraging results in Pakistan trials
ISLAMABAD - A Chinese-made vaccine against coronavirus has showed promising interim results in final-phase clinical trial conducted in Pakistan.

Shifa International Hospital’s Dr Iqbal said that Pakistan will soon get good news about the vaccine. 

More than six weeks have passed since the trial was conducted, he said, adding that it could take three months to get complete results. 

Iqbal informed that an anti-bodies test of those, who have been administered doses, will be taken after 56 since they received the vaccine. 

Around 5,000 Pakistan volunteered themselves for the phase 3 of clinical trials. 

Islamabad tops with most volunteers as 2,500 people from the federal capital are participating in the trials. It is followed by Karachi with 1400 volunteers while 800 persons from Lahore are joining the efforts. 

Interim results show all those who have been vaccinated are healthy. 

On September 22, Minister for Planning Asad Umar said that Pakistan had started phase three trials of a vaccine against Covid-19, developed by a Chinese company. 

Trials of the same vaccine are also being conducted in Canada, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and other countries. 

