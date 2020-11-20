Ahmadi doctor shot dead in Nankana 
Web Desk
11:55 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Ahmadi doctor shot dead in Nankana 
Share

SHEIKHUPURA – A teenage boy on Friday killed a doctor belonging to the Ahmadi community, besides injuring his father and two uncles in Nankana Sahib district. 

Police said that the Ahmadi family was offering prayer at their home located in Murh Balochan area when they heard a knock at the door. 

The suspect opened fired on deceased Dr Tahair Mahmood, 31, when he opened the door. After hearing the gunshots, other family members rushed towards the door. 

The boy also opened fire on them, leaving doctor’s father named Tariq and two uncles – Saeed and Tayyib – injured. 

The assailant was caught by nearby residents. 

Dr Tahir’s father is said to be in critical condition while his uncles are also being treated in the hospital. 

Police have arrested the suspect who has “confessed to attacking the Ahmaid family over religious differences”. 

Further investigation has been launched to check whether the teenage boy was motivated by someone or he took the step on his own. 

More From This Category
Ahmadi doctor shot dead in Nankana 
11:55 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Chinese COVID-19 vaccine shows encouraging ...
11:38 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Lahore girl arrested after viral gun video
07:33 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
How much money was spent on PM Imran’s ...
06:59 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
US condoles death of Pakistani cleric Khadim ...
06:01 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Covid-19 second wave — Smart, micro lockdowns ...
05:32 PM | 20 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Harvey Weinstein doesn’t have Covid-19 but his health continues to decline in prison
07:38 PM | 20 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr