PEMRA shields NAB against 'judgemental and unipolar remarks' on TV channels

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has directed the news channels to not air ‘unsubstantiated, judgmental and unipolar remarks’ regarding National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and its functioning.

In a letter, the regulatory body said it has been monitored that “Satellite TV licensees of (News & Current Affairs category)” are indulged in airing such content without getting official point of view of the Bureau with an alleged intent to malign the state institution.

It further clarified that “airing of such unsubstantiated and unipolar remarks are in absolute disregard to the earlier instructions of the Authority issued from time to time especially in compliance to the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of Pakistan passed in SOU MOTO CASE NO. 28 OF 2018 dated 12.09.2020 regarding prohibition of discussion on sub-judice and under trail cases”.

“Whereas, airing of such content is also in violation of Section-20 (d) & (f) of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act-2007, Rule 15(10 of PEMRA Rules 2009 and Clause 3(10(i), 4(2), 4(4), 14(7) (a,&c), 4(10), 5, 17 & 22 of Electronic Media (Programmes & Advertisements) Code of Conduct-20I5,” read the letter.

Expressing concerns, he said that the activity is continued despite advice, warnings, notices, and even the training sessions with the media persons / reporters.

Moreover, the PEMRA has further instructed the licencees and anchorpersons to discuss the investigation/under trail matters in such manner only to provide information to the public and to avoid airing of content including commentary, opinion & suggestions about the potential fate of such cases which tends to prejudice the determination by a court, tribunal or agency etc.

“The licensees are further advised to tighten their editorial oversight and to review the content of Programmes / talk shows through their respective In-House Monitoring Committees,” it said.