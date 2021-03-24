PEMRA shields NAB against 'judgemental and unipolar remarks' on TV channels
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has directed the news channels to not air ‘unsubstantiated, judgmental and unipolar remarks’ regarding National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and its functioning.
In a letter, the regulatory body said it has been monitored that “Satellite TV licensees of (News & Current Affairs category)” are indulged in airing such content without getting official point of view of the Bureau with an alleged intent to malign the state institution.
It further clarified that “airing of such unsubstantiated and unipolar remarks are in absolute disregard to the earlier instructions of the Authority issued from time to time especially in compliance to the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of Pakistan passed in SOU MOTO CASE NO. 28 OF 2018 dated 12.09.2020 regarding prohibition of discussion on sub-judice and under trail cases”.
“Whereas, airing of such content is also in violation of Section-20 (d) & (f) of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act-2007, Rule 15(10 of PEMRA Rules 2009 and Clause 3(10(i), 4(2), 4(4), 14(7) (a,&c), 4(10), 5, 17 & 22 of Electronic Media (Programmes & Advertisements) Code of Conduct-20I5,” read the letter.
Expressing concerns, he said that the activity is continued despite advice, warnings, notices, and even the training sessions with the media persons / reporters.
Moreover, the PEMRA has further instructed the licencees and anchorpersons to discuss the investigation/under trail matters in such manner only to provide information to the public and to avoid airing of content including commentary, opinion & suggestions about the potential fate of such cases which tends to prejudice the determination by a court, tribunal or agency etc.
“The licensees are further advised to tighten their editorial oversight and to review the content of Programmes / talk shows through their respective In-House Monitoring Committees,” it said.
FIA officer suspended for asking girl's number at ... 08:44 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has suspended one of its immigration officers, for allegedly ...
- Pakistan refuses to renew Nawaz Sharif’s passport10:42 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- PEMRA shields NAB against 'judgemental and unipolar remarks' on TV ...10:23 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
-
- Wildlife-Pakistan clueless as hundreds of dead Jelly Fish wash ashore ...10:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Lamborghini Urus sets new speed record on world's deepest lake09:59 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Hania Aamir’s viral dance video leaves fans awestruck08:13 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Emraan Hashmi reveals family background on 42nd birthday07:50 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Kangana Ranaut celebrates 34th birthday with six cakes07:25 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021