What will be new Petrol price in Pakistan from May 16, 2025?

ISLAMABAD – A sigh of relief for Pakistanis as petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan are expected to see modest drop in the upcoming review forthe second half of May 2025.

The government is reportedly planing to pass on relief for revised fuel rates, with the new prices set to take effect from Friday. The decision follows decline in global oil prices and a reduction in import premiums.

As Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has yet to finalize the details, the Ministry of Finance is expected to approve the new rates after consulting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Petrol Price Update

Sources claimed that petrol prices may be reduced by around Rs3.5 per litre, bringing new price to approximately Rs249.30 per litre. Meanwhile, diesel could see a slight reduction of Rs7 per litre, with the new price likely to be Rs250 per litre.

Fuel Type Current Price Expected Price Petrol 252.63 249 Diesel 256.64 250

The expected drop in fuel prices is largely attributed to a decrease of around $1.5 per barrel in petrol prices and $3 per barrel in diesel prices globally over the last two weeks.

On April 30, the government had already lowered both petrol and diesel prices by Rs2 per litre. As of May 1, petrol was priced at Rs252.63 per litre, while diesel stood at Rs256.64 per litre.