CJP Isa summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against spy agencies

04:12 PM | 27 Mar, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday summoned the full court meeting to discuss the letter sent by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges over alleged interference of intelligence agencies in judicial affairs. 

The meeting is expected to commence shortly. The development comes a day after six judges of the high court approached Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) over alleged ‘interference’ by the personnel of intelligence agencies.

A letter written by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz, pointed out instances of interference and intimidation by spy agencies operatives.

The senior judges stressed judicial convention to address the matter and ensure the independence of the judiciary in the country.

The letter mentioned meddling of intelligence agencies like the abduction of a judge's relative by individuals claiming to be intelligence personnel, and illegal surveillance of judges' residences.

Islamabad High Court judges emphasized the need to protect judicial independence and ensure that judges are not influenced by agencies.

The letter quoted a case in which there was difference of opinion between members of the bench. It further mentioned that judges of district court were facing intimidation and at least one Additional District and Sessions Judge had been threatened and crackers were thrown into his house to intimidate him.

IHC cancels hearing of case against ex-COAS Bajwa, ISI chief Faiz Hameed

