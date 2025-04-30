Pakistan slashes petrol price by Rs2 per litre

By Web Desk
11:44 pm | Apr 30, 2025
Pakistan Slashes Petrol Price By Rs2 Per Litre

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Wednesday slashed the petrol price by Rs2 per litre for the next fortnight.

The finance ministry issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs2 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs252.63 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has also been cut by Rs2 per litre, setting the new price at Rs256.64 per litre.

Despite international price declines earlier this month, the government opted not to pass on savings to consumers during the April 15 review, choosing instead to allocate the funds towards infrastructure projects in under developed Balochistan.

