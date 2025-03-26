Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

‘Bahria Cuisine Scheme’: Karachi woman swindles Rs4 Billion in mega investment scam

Bahria Cuisine Scheme Karachi Woman Swindles Rs4 Billion In Mega Investment Scam

KARACHI – A shocking investment scandal by a Karachi-based woman surfaced online as the family members of Fatima Saleem have been accused of swindling over Rs4 billion from more than 400 investors across Punjab through a fraudulent Bahria Cuisine scheme.

This latest scam raised alarm bells in investors, as the victims, including retired and serving officers, were promised lucrative returns on their investments in the cuisine business located in upscale society.

Details shared by a local publication named Fatima Saleem, who has been implicated in a massive fraud scheme, defrauding more than 400 people under the guise of decent investment opportunities. Fatima’s husband, Sohail Adnan, and son, Umar Imran, reportedly went into hiding after fraudulent activities were exposed.

Fatima Saleem along with her hired staffers and family members, reportedly convinced hundreds of people, including retired officers and serving officials, to invest amounts ranging from Rs10 lac to over 1 crore with promises of decent returns. The family members however, vanished without a trace.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Newsone Urdu (@newsonepakistan)

Fatima Saleem was previously involved in another fraud case five years back, which was filed by Anti-Human Trafficking and Smuggling Wing in Karachi. After the case was registered, she fled to Punjab, where she continued her fraudulent activities, opening five outlets and a beauty salon.

The woman then continued to entice investors with promises of substantial profits, only to make them regret.

Despite 65 cases being registered against her of fraud and embezzlement of funds, FIA or other officials failed to capture her or any of her accomplices.

As investigations continue, the masses are urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to cuisine investment schemes.

Pakistani influencer Raza Zaidi misleads public with Fake Google Job Appointment

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 26 March 2025 Tuesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 306 306.5
UK Pound  GBP 361.75 365.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.15 747.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.85 198.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.2 909.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.9
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search