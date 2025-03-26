‘Bahria Cuisine Scheme’: Karachi woman swindles Rs4 Billion in mega investment scam

KARACHI – A shocking investment scandal by a Karachi-based woman surfaced online as the family members of Fatima Saleem have been accused of swindling over Rs4 billion from more than 400 investors across Punjab through a fraudulent Bahria Cuisine scheme.

This latest scam raised alarm bells in investors, as the victims, including retired and serving officers, were promised lucrative returns on their investments in the cuisine business located in upscale society.

Details shared by a local publication named Fatima Saleem, who has been implicated in a massive fraud scheme, defrauding more than 400 people under the guise of decent investment opportunities. Fatima’s husband, Sohail Adnan, and son, Umar Imran, reportedly went into hiding after fraudulent activities were exposed.

Fatima Saleem along with her hired staffers and family members, reportedly convinced hundreds of people, including retired officers and serving officials, to invest amounts ranging from Rs10 lac to over 1 crore with promises of decent returns. The family members however, vanished without a trace.

Fatima Saleem was previously involved in another fraud case five years back, which was filed by Anti-Human Trafficking and Smuggling Wing in Karachi. After the case was registered, she fled to Punjab, where she continued her fraudulent activities, opening five outlets and a beauty salon.

The woman then continued to entice investors with promises of substantial profits, only to make them regret.

Despite 65 cases being registered against her of fraud and embezzlement of funds, FIA or other officials failed to capture her or any of her accomplices.

As investigations continue, the masses are urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to cuisine investment schemes.