Pakistani influencer Raza Zaidi misleads public with Fake Google Job Appointment

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani influencer has allegedly fooled social media handles with fake Google job appointments which led to trolling, and the man was ridiculed for deactivating his social media handles.

Zaidi’s post was shared by several social media handles, who praised his feat but it turned out to bea dud as Fatik Owais, exposed Zaidi for misleading everyone.

The Karachi-based social media influencer first shared about his new job on LinkedIn, but the lack of verification from tech giant raised eyebrows about the authenticity of his claim. The situation escalated when Owais pointed out the discrepancy in Zaidi’s post and questioned his professional qualifications for the UX Designer role. This fueled further skepticism, prompting many users to question the legitimacy of the announcement.

When confronted, Zaidi started deleting comments from LinkedIn as people asked for validation of his appointment.

Zaidi’s LinkedIn profile was deactivated, and users now encounter 404 error message when attempting to access his account. This sudden disappearance has led to further speculation, with many believing that Zaidi deleted his profile to avoid additional scrutiny.

The incident further raised questions about the spread of misinformation on digital platforms and the need for caution when it comes to online claims. The scandal is a reminder of fact-checking in the digital age, as misleading content continues to gain traction on social media for views and clicks.