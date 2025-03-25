Hania Aamir shines in UK Parliament with recognition for acting, advocacy

KARACHI – Lollywood star Hania Aamir has added another feat under her belt as she received a prestigious Ward of Recognition from the UK Parliament for her talent and contributions to the entertainment industry.

Clips shared on social media captured the moment when the Pakistani star arrived at Parliament, accompanied by Member of Parliament Afzal Khan.

British parliament recognised Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star for her exceptional performances in various drama serials, along with her entertaining social media reels. During her speech, she expressed her determination to bring pride to Pakistan while championing women’s empowerment.

The actress also shared her interaction with desi fan who declared himself her biggest admirer. The charming actress also took the opportunity to engage with the media and meet with her fans, showcasing her approachable and gracious personality.