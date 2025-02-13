Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Hania Aamir’s new bold pictures go viral on her Birthday

KARACHI – Lollywood star Hania Aamir faced backlash for her Bold Birthday Post on Instagram as she had a birthday blast with besties.

Mere Humsafar actor recently shared a bold and glamorous mermaid-themed photo shoot to mark her birthday. However, her latest Instagram post, featuring her in a short dress and a glittering, sizzling look, has sparked mixed reactions among her fans.

The snaps exude Hania’s confidence with the shimmering dress, glitter on her body, and styled wet hair. Her makeup, including bold mascara and nude lips, completed the bold avatar. The mermaid theme was captured by the swimming pool, giving the actress a hot, sizzling appearance.

As post quickly went viral, it garnered flurry of criticism from fans who raised questions over revealing outfit. Many fans urged Hania to remove the pictures, with some accusing her of seeking attention through controversial means. A few users even speculated that the post was a tactic for a potential Bollywood debut.

Hania, known for her versatility in both traditional and modern outfits, has always been loved by her fans. However, this bold transformation seems to have divided opinions, with some praising her confidence while others criticized her for crossing boundaries.

