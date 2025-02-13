New Evidence exposes Indian Intelligence agencies behind IED attacks near LoC

As tensions continue unabated between Pakistan and India, Islamabad raises diplomatic concerns over rising security disturbances along Line of Control.

In a recent development, over fifty similar incidents involving improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along the Line of Control (LoC) near Chakothi, Nezapir, Cherykot, Rakh Chakri, Dewa, Battal, and Kot Kotera exposed nefarious plans of Indian intel agencies.

In first week of February 2025, four IEDs were found in Battal sector and Rawalakot area, resulting in civilian casualty. On February 12, two personnel were injured in the Dewa and Bagsar sectors during a ceasefire violation.

Pakistani officials also raised concerns with diplomatic channels regarding the security situation in the regions of Poonch, Bagh, Kotli, Mirpur, and Rawalakot. The evidence has been shared with United Nations observers in the affected areas.

Security sources reported surge in contraband movement along key transit routes in Bagh, Battal, and Dewa sectors, leading to heightened monitoring in these areas.

A security briefing also referenced a significant weapons cache discovery in November 2022 and raised alarms about the potential use of double agents in cross-border operations, which could lead to false flag operations.

Defense analysts warn that these developments could threaten regional stability, drawing attention from the international community, particularly in light of recent events in Canada and the United States, such as the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case in Canada and the Gurpatwant Singh Pannun plot in the US.

Pakistan again pushed for diplomatic efforts to curb escalation of tensions, with ongoing efforts focused on maintaining peace and addressing security concerns through established diplomatic channels.